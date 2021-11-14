Advertisement

Federal court rejects Oklahoma death row inmates appeal

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, from left,...
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, from left, Scott Williams, Kelly Doyle, Adam Luck, Larry Morris and Richard Smotherman, listen as the family of Paul Howell testifies at a commutation hearing for Julius Jones, in Oklahoma City. District Attorney David Prater on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, filed a motion to remove Kelly Doyle and Andrew Luck from the clemency hearing for Julius Jones, alleging they are biased. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A federal appeals court has rejected the appeal of four Oklahoma death row inmates scheduled for execution during the next three months, including one next week. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied the appeal by Julius Jones, Wade Lay, Donald Grant, and Gilbert Postelle.

Jones’ case has drawn widespread attention since being featured on the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense.” His execution is scheduled for Nov. 18, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is considering a state Pardon and Parole Board recommendation that the sentence be commuted to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 69-year-old Michael Towns has died after a two semi...
Two semi crash in western Kansas, one dead
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Trail camera footage caught a poacher in the act of a violation in Phillips County, the Kansas...
Kansas wildlife and parks department shares footage of poacher in Phillips County
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

Goddard Mayor, Hunter Larkin, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County jail Saturday on...
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Governor Kelly gets COVID booster, urges vaccinations
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talks with members of the United Auto Workers outside of a...
Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract
Fire crews at a house fire in the 1800 block of N. Payne in Wichita.
Fire damages two homes in N. Wichita