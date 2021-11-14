Advertisement

Fire damages two homes in N. Wichita

Fire crews at a house fire in the 1800 block of N. Payne in Wichita.
Fire crews at a house fire in the 1800 block of N. Payne in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least six people are without a place to stay after an early morning fire that damaged two homes in N. Wichita.

It happened shortly after 3:00 a.m. in the 1800 block of N. Payne.

When crews arrived, they found the fire had spread to a neighboring home.

Fire officials called in additional crews to help put out the fires in both buildings.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

