Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The booking report from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office indicates the arrest happened near Kellogg and Tyler in west Wichita. Larkin also faces charges of driving improperly on a laned roadway.

Larkin was appointed Mayor in August 2020 after former Mayor Jamey Blubaugh resigned shortly after being charged, along with his wife, with counterfeiting tickets to a Sedgwick County Zoo event.

In Kansas, driving under the influence is a misdemeanor.

