Governor Kelly gets COVID booster, urges vaccinations

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has received her COVID-19 booster shot and is urging others to get vaccinated as well. Kelly, a Democrat, said in a statement that she “wouldn’t ask any Kansan to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself” after getting the Moderna booster Friday.

Federal health officials recommend boosters for people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older. Officials also urge those who or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems, such as Cancer or Diabetes. The full list of health problems that are considered susceptible to COVID-19 complications is available on the CDC website. Health authorities also recommend that people who are at risk because of their job or living conditions should receive a booster shot, regardless of age.

Any Johnson & Johnson recipient, no matter their age, health conditions, or work environment, can get a booster at least two months after their vaccination.

