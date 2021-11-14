Much warmer Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much warmer weather is on the way for the start of the workweek.

Monday morning temperatures will start out around 40 degrees. A rapid warm up is expected through the day with highs reaching 70s statewide with western Kansas getting close to 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be warm again with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 with increasing clouds. South winds will be gusty for the eastern half of Kansas.

A strong cold front will move through Tuesday night, which will bring temperatures back to near 50 degrees Wednesday with a gusty north wind. The front is expected to move through dry with better rain chances remaining east of Kansas.

Another hard freeze is expected Thursday morning with lows in the 20s statewide with teens in northwest Kansas. High temperatures will remain in the 50s for the remainder of the workweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Sunny and much warmer. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 73

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 45

Tue: High: 75 Increasing clouds. Windy.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy; windy and much cooler.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 32 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

