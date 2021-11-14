Advertisement

Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talks with members of the United Auto Workers outside of a...
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talks with members of the United Auto Workers outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since last Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Deere & Co. and union officials have reached a third preliminary contract agreement that workers who began striking four weeks ago will vote on soon.

The United Auto Workers said in a statement Friday night that the proposed contract with the agricultural machinery giant “includes modest modifications” to the latest rejected proposal, which included immediate 10% raises. The union described the new proposal as the company’s “last, best and final offer.”

The contract is set to be voted on by union members on Wednesday. It would cover more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas, who make the company’s iconic John Deere green tractors and other equipment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 69-year-old Michael Towns has died after a two semi...
Two semi crash in western Kansas, one dead
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Trail camera footage caught a poacher in the act of a violation in Phillips County, the Kansas...
Kansas wildlife and parks department shares footage of poacher in Phillips County
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Photos show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse in downtown Topeka.
Kan. lawmakers condemn Holocaust comparisons to vaccine mandates

Latest News

Fire crews at a house fire in the 1800 block of N. Payne in Wichita.
Fire damages two homes in N. Wichita
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
Containers of the medication used to end an early pregnancy sit on a table inside a Planned...
More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain
Wichita youth meeting to discuss how to debunk COVID vaccine myths.
Wichita youth gathered to debunk covid vaccine rumors