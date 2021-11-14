Advertisement

Warmer days in our future

Cool today- 70s Monday and Tuesday
Warmer weather is on the way
Warmer weather is on the way(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for warm weather in the coming days. Highs in the 50s to near 60 today, but 70s and low 80s are in the forecast for the state of the work week.

Another nice fall day across Kansas today with a mix of high clouds and sunshine- light wind speeds are a bonus. A warm front moves through Kansas tonight with much warmer weather slated for Monday and Tuesday as another weather disturbance moves across the Rockies. Mostly sunny skies combined with a stout south wind will push the mercury into the 70s and low 80s by Tuesday.

A strong cold front will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing an end to the unseasonable warmth. The cold front Wednesday will increase the amount of clouds, however precipitation is not expected- just a lot of wind. Gusts behind the front could approach 40 mph Wednesday morning, before relaxing during the afternoon. Highs through the end of the week will stay in the upper 40s and 50s.

Another cold front (possibly stronger and colder) may approach Kansas by the end of next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 59

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Sunny, a few afternoon high clouds. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 47

Tue: High: 74 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; windy and much cooler.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 33 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 39 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

