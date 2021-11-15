Advertisement

Another unusual warm, November day coming Tuesday

Just prior to our next cold front, temperatures will soar into the 70s for many areas
Warm weather continues Tuesday
Warm weather continues Tuesday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will once again feel more likely early October while we wait for the next cold front to reach Kansas. It may not end up being record warmth on Tuesday, but it will easily be twenty degrees above normal for much of the area.

South winds will be strongest over central and eastern Kansas with gusts of 25 to 30 mph expected. High clouds will move in during the afternoon too.

A cold front will pass Tuesday night with no rain for our area, but winds will turn back to the north and much chillier weather is likely to arrive midweek.

Highs Wednesday will be back to the 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies. North winds will gust to 25 mph, bringing in the chillier weather.

Dry weather prevails throughout the remainder of the week and although it won’t be 70s for the end of the week, highs will be in the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Wed: High: 53 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 28 Sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 30 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 38 Sunny and cooler.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Fire crews at a house fire in the 1800 block of N. Payne in Wichita.
Fire damages two homes in N. Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Driver dies after two semitrailer trucks crash in Rooks County

Latest News

Temperature drop coming Wednesday
Record highs threatened before midweek cooldown
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Much warmer Monday
Warmer weather is on the way
Warmer days in our future
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Cool Sunday, much warmer Monday