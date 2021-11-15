Another unusual warm, November day coming Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will once again feel more likely early October while we wait for the next cold front to reach Kansas. It may not end up being record warmth on Tuesday, but it will easily be twenty degrees above normal for much of the area.

South winds will be strongest over central and eastern Kansas with gusts of 25 to 30 mph expected. High clouds will move in during the afternoon too.

A cold front will pass Tuesday night with no rain for our area, but winds will turn back to the north and much chillier weather is likely to arrive midweek.

Highs Wednesday will be back to the 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies. North winds will gust to 25 mph, bringing in the chillier weather.

Dry weather prevails throughout the remainder of the week and although it won’t be 70s for the end of the week, highs will be in the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Wed: High: 53 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 28 Sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 30 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 38 Sunny and cooler.

