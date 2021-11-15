Advertisement

Concerns expressed with plans to repurpose Minneapolis racetrack to slaughterhouse

By Joe Baker
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS Kan. (KWCH) - A former racetrack in north-central Kansas could be repurposed. That plan comes with mixed reactions from people who live in the area. A proposed slaughterhouse is in discussion to be built off of Highway 81 in Ottawa County, near Minneapolis, at the site of the Minneapolis Raceway.

Monday morning, Nov. 15, Ottawa County commissioners discussed the proposal. Area residents weighed in.

Cindy Moore, who has lived in Minneapolis for more than 13 years, touched on the positive aspects of the plan with the proposed slaughterhouse benefiting cattle producers.

“The producers here need a better price for their product. They are not getting enough for their cattle,” she said.

Moore said a slaughterhouse nearby presents a solution.

“They’re not getting a return on their investment and I thought that a local feedlot would do that,” she said.

But Moore also said she’s grown comfortable with her lifestyle and doesn’t want to see drastic change.

“I like the way things are here now,” she said. “I don’t want to have to see Ottawa County change.

Lava Angus Processing Enterprises plans to process 50 head of cattle per day in the first year at the former racetrack property with the goal of processing up to 500 head per day over the next five years.

Duane Morris, a lifelong Ottawa County resident, has concerns about the plan.

He said he’s heard plans change from a small boutique marketplace to the 500-head-per-day slaughterhouse.

“We don’t know what to believe,” Morris said.

He also expressed concerns about the slaughterhouse operation’s impact on nearby properties.

“I know our neighbors have lived in Dodge City and they say you can smell it for 10 miles around, and we’re within two miles, three miles of it,” Morris said. “Three miles and, it’s just not something that would enhance our living.”

The Ottawa County Commission continues discussing the plan and has not yet commented. The next meeting to discuss the resolution for the slaughterhouse is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 inside the Minneapolis High School gymnasium. The public is welcome to attend that meeting.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Fire crews at a house fire in the 1800 block of N. Payne in Wichita.
Fire damages two homes in N. Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Driver dies after two semitrailer trucks crash in Rooks County

Latest News

People dropping off their recycling at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
National Recycling Day: How Kansans can continue the effort
Corporate Caterers of Wichita
Boost in demand comes with challenges for catering businesses
EPA on recycling
National Recycling Day
Catering after COVID
Catering after COVID
Minneapolis Raceway
Slaughterhouse proposed to replace closed race track in Minneapolis, Kan.