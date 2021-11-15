Concerns expressed with plans to repurpose Minneapolis racetrack to slaughterhouse

MINNEAPOLIS Kan. (KWCH) - A former racetrack in north-central Kansas could be repurposed. That plan comes with mixed reactions from people who live in the area. A proposed slaughterhouse is in discussion to be built off of Highway 81 in Ottawa County, near Minneapolis, at the site of the Minneapolis Raceway.

Monday morning, Nov. 15, Ottawa County commissioners discussed the proposal. Area residents weighed in.

Cindy Moore, who has lived in Minneapolis for more than 13 years, touched on the positive aspects of the plan with the proposed slaughterhouse benefiting cattle producers.

“The producers here need a better price for their product. They are not getting enough for their cattle,” she said.

Moore said a slaughterhouse nearby presents a solution.

“They’re not getting a return on their investment and I thought that a local feedlot would do that,” she said.

But Moore also said she’s grown comfortable with her lifestyle and doesn’t want to see drastic change.

“I like the way things are here now,” she said. “I don’t want to have to see Ottawa County change.

Lava Angus Processing Enterprises plans to process 50 head of cattle per day in the first year at the former racetrack property with the goal of processing up to 500 head per day over the next five years.

Duane Morris, a lifelong Ottawa County resident, has concerns about the plan.

He said he’s heard plans change from a small boutique marketplace to the 500-head-per-day slaughterhouse.

“We don’t know what to believe,” Morris said.

He also expressed concerns about the slaughterhouse operation’s impact on nearby properties.

“I know our neighbors have lived in Dodge City and they say you can smell it for 10 miles around, and we’re within two miles, three miles of it,” Morris said. “Three miles and, it’s just not something that would enhance our living.”

The Ottawa County Commission continues discussing the plan and has not yet commented. The next meeting to discuss the resolution for the slaughterhouse is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 inside the Minneapolis High School gymnasium. The public is welcome to attend that meeting.

