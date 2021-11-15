Advertisement

Fifty-seven-year-old Kansas man dies after his SUV rolls

KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Kan. (AP) - A 57-year-old Mound City man died after his SUV rolled when it veered off a highway in east-central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 75 miles south of Kansas City near the Missouri state line along Kansas Highway 7 in Linn County on Friday evening. The crash report says that Thomas McCarty’s 2004 Toyota Highlander drifted off the road before he overcorrected and lost control of the SUV.

The vehicle rolled several times after it left the highway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

