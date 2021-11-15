Advertisement

Mahomes’ 5 TD passes lead Chiefs past Raiders 41-14

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) motions during the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) motions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and returned to his usual form after a surprisingly shaky stretch this season, and the Kansas City Chiefs moved into first place in the AFC West with a 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mahomes and the Chiefs showed little resemblance to the team that overpowered the AFC the past three seasons over the first nine weeks. But they used a dominant performance over the Raiders on a day everyone else in the division lost to return to the top of the standings. Las Vegas has lost two straight.

