5 teens shot, injured near Colorado high school

Police in Aurora, Colorado, said five teens were shot Monday afternoon in a park near a local...
Police in Aurora, Colorado, said five teens were shot Monday afternoon in a park near a local high school.(CBS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KWCH) - Officers in Aurora, Colorado are on the scene of a shooting that has sent at least five people to the hospital. They range in age from 14-17 years old, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooting occurred at Nome Park and resulted in securing the perimeter of Central High School.

Police said the suspect is unknown and no longer on the scene.

