5 teens shot, injured near Colorado high school

AURORA, Colo. (KWCH) - Officers in Aurora, Colorado are on the scene of a shooting that has sent at least five people to the hospital. They range in age from 14-17 years old, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooting occurred at Nome Park and resulted in securing the perimeter of Central High School.

Police said the suspect is unknown and no longer on the scene.

UPDATE: 5 total people have been transported to the hospital. Age ranges are 14-17.



Central HS remains on lockdown. Incident did not happen inside of the school but just north at Nome Park.



