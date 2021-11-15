Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of Sarah Colling is feeling the impact the Potwin woman leaves behind. Colling died last Wednesday, Nov. 10, in a head-on crash south of Newton on K-196. As family grieves and reflects on Colling’s life, they’re moving forward, working to care for her four children.

Colling’s family can’t punctuate how much she will be missed.

“She just wanted to save the world, one person at a time,” her sister, Becky Alexander said.

Alexander described Colling as “ornery, tenacious and fearless.”

She said being there for Colling’s children is what’s most important now.

“Anything they need, we’re here for them cause now, they’re ours for a lifetime. They’re our last piece of her,” Alexander said.

She said Colling’s children were her pride and joy.

“She coached one of her daughter’s teams. She was always traveling to wherever. She could not miss a game,” Alexander said.

As a family, Alexander said they’re working to maintain normalcy and provide support as they work through the loss.

“(Colling’s) oldest son is a senior right now and she was so excited helping him prepare for next year,” she said.

Alexander said she knows many people in Potwin are also impacted by her sister’s death. Colling was active through her children’s schools, community groups and helping neighbors. One area where this will be especially profound is her church.

“Would be really hard to overstate what she meant to this congregation,” Potwin United Methodist Church Pastor Keith Schadel said.

Colling was involved in most aspects of the congregation, running the children’s ministry, teaching Sunday School, helping with worship service, leading committees, and other tasks.

Schadel said more than her service, Colling was an example of faith.

“Be open to God’s way. We’ve got a tiny congregation, you can’t substitute for someone who can set that kind of example,” Schadel said.

For Alexander, it’s Collng’s church that allows her to still see her sister.

“Livestreamed their services, so any time we want, we can go to their page and watch her,” she said.

Alexander’s family said they are thankful for the support for the community and others looking to help

A GoFundMe page is collecting money for Colling’s children and funeral. There is an account under Colling’s name at Emprise Bank in Potwin where people can also donate to help with housing and transportation.

