Record highs threatened before midweek cooldown

Temperature drop coming Wednesday
Temperature drop coming Wednesday(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a warm start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 40s will climb into the lower 70s, or 15 degrees above normal this afternoon and a few degrees shy of a record high (77, 2016).

A light breeze today will grow in strength on Tuesday. However, that strong and gusty south wind will send temperatures into the middle and upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon. A few record highs are possible around the state, but mostly likely not in Wichita (84, 2016).

A cold front will sweep across Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday ending our warm spell. Temperatures will tumble into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday, however no rain or snow is expected with the front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 73.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Wed: Low: 44. High: 53. Decreasing clouds, windy, and much cooler.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 51. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 27. High: 55. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 58. Partly cloudy, continued breezy.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 55. Mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

