Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 90-year-old Kenneth Bradford.

He was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of S. Tracy in Wichita on around 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

He was driving a maroon 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Kansas handicap tag 56861. He was wearing a red Honor Flight t-shirt, tan pants and black dress shoes.

Police say Bradford is showing early signs of dementia and has other medical conditions that require medication.

If you know where he is, or if you see him, call 911.

