Where’s Shane? Operation Christmas Child

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Metro East Baptist Church getting the details on Operation Christmas Child. Each year generous members of the community help fill and pack thousands of shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products for children in need across the world!

We’ll be getting a closer look at everything Operation Christmas Child does, and how you can help if you’d like to! Get more information here: www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.

