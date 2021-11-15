Kansas groups push to reduce energy costs for low-income customers

WICHITA, KS (KWCH) - Two Kansas nonprofits are calling on Evergy, the state’s largest electric provider, to enact equitable energy efficiency programs to help reduce the financial burden on Wichita residents.

The groups, Prairie Roots Kansas and the Climate + Energy Project, held a joint press conference on Monday at McAdams Recreation Center. Both are calling on Evergy to adopt the “People’s Energy Plan,” which they say would drastically lower utility bills for those most disproportionately impacted by high energy costs. The groups pointed to the “Pay as you Save” program Evergy is piloting in Missouri.

Both organizations say they’ve collected more than 100 signatures from community members detailing their pressing needs from Evergy, including a fully-funded Pay as You Save™ program, targeted energy efficiency programs to prevent utility shut-offs, transparent data reporting tools, and more to ensure that Evergy is meeting the community’s needs. The groups are also calling on Evergy to attend a virtual town hall meeting on Nov. 18 to discuss the details.

Evergy issued the following response: “We agree that reaching low-income customers with energy efficiency programs is a high priority, and we will soon propose specific programs to the Kansas Corporation Commission. We are glad to see local leaders ready to champion these programs and help raise awareness if they are approved. Evergy has accepted the invitation to Thursday’s town hall.”

