Advertisement

98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.(KWTX)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (Gray News) – Nearly 100 elementary school students in Maryland were given an incorrect dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine during a clinic held at the school.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, 98 children at South Lakes Elementary received doses that were diluted more than recommended.

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.

“We are confident that this is an isolated situation, and staff have already received additional training on reconstituting and administering pediatric doses,” said Dr. James Bridgers, acting county health officer.

According to DHHS, Montgomery County leads all Maryland jurisdictions in the number of pediatric doses administered of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Aurora, Colorado, said five teens were shot Monday afternoon in a park near a local...
6 teens shot, injured near Colorado high school
Sarah Colling, killed in a Nov. 9 crash in Harvey County, had an impact on many in her town and...
Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard
Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Wichita police respond to a deadly crash Monday night, Nov. 15, at 21st and Hillside in NE...
Man hit by vehicle crossing street near Wichita State University, dies from injuries

Latest News

Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, heavy bleeding, medical examiner says
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio celebrates the resumption of the New Year's Eve party in...
De Blasio announces 'full-strength' Times Square New Years Eve celebration
Ida Knight, 66, of Liberal
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Liberal woman
Wichita Police Department badge
WATCH LIVE: Wichita police hold briefing to discuss deadly accident, homicide arrest
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
RAW: Kyle Rittenhouse picks his jurors via raffle ball