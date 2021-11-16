Arrest made in early-morning homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have arrested 28-year-old Charles Burham for first-degree murder in the overnight shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of W. Maple at approximately 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 27-year-old made statements about ending his life before shooting himself. Burnham then grabbed the gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

The two lived together along with a 30-year-old man who was on the property along with Burnham and the victim when police arrived.

