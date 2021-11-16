Advertisement

Arrest made in early-morning homicide

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have arrested 28-year-old Charles Burham for first-degree murder in the overnight shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of W. Maple at approximately 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 27-year-old made statements about ending his life before shooting himself. Burnham then grabbed the gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

The two lived together along with a 30-year-old man who was on the property along with Burnham and the victim when police arrived.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Aurora, Colorado, said five teens were shot Monday afternoon in a park near a local...
6 teens shot, injured near Colorado high school
Sarah Colling, killed in a Nov. 9 crash in Harvey County, had an impact on many in her town and...
Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard
Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Wichita police respond to a deadly crash Monday night, Nov. 15, at 21st and Hillside in NE...
Man hit by vehicle crossing street near Wichita State University, dies from injuries

Latest News

Silver Alert canceled, Liberal woman found safe
Helping Hand
Fifth grade class gets $1,200 to fill Blessing Box outside their school
Kansas interstate
Busier holiday travel comes with higher costs, less availability
Holiday shopping challenges
Supply chain issues present online shopping challenges