Augusta police seek help to locate missing man with autism

The Augusta Department of Public Safety says Phoenix Mahurin, 18, was last seen at home at 9:15...
The Augusta Department of Public Safety says Phoenix Mahurin, 18, was last seen at home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday. He also has autism.(Augusta Department Of Public Safety)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Augusta Department Of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to locate 18-year-old Phoenix Mahurin.

Police said Phoenix was last seen on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at his residence in Augusta. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white t-shirt and a black Orange County Choppers jacket. Phoenix is 6′2″, and approximately 155 pounds. He also has autism.

Anyone who knows where the 18-year-old is asked to contact local authorities immediately.

