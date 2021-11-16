Busier holiday travel comes with higher costs, less availability

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanksgiving and Christmas may look a little more normal this year with families across the country again anticipated to gather in-person, but with the higher traffic volumes on highways and in airports comes higher travel prices.

Staring with air travel, from staffing shortages to unexpected flight cancelations, airlines are expecting challenges during the busiest travel season of the year.

Flights, rental cars and hotel prices are all more expensive right now. A round trip from Wichita to Atlanta on Thanksgiving will cost in an approximate range from about $600 to $1,000. More than a month out, tickets from Wichita to Atlanta on Christmas cost more than $400. Travel experts say if you plan to travel for the holidays, you’re going to want to buy your tickets as soon as possible.

“It’s never too late, but you’re going to need to be flexible,” said Matt Bert with AAA (Triple-A). “You might have to leave Thanksgiving day if you want to travel for Thanksgiving. If you want to come back on Sunday, you may have to book that early Monday morning flight.

It’s not just flights that are more expensive. Recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows rental cars are 34 percent higher than normal. Gas prices, which affect most travelers, is more than $1 higher than last holiday season. Hotels are 12 percent higher than this time last year.

Tickets are always more expensive during the holiday season, but Bert, a travel expert with AAA believes airline staffing shortages and increasing fuel prices are driving up the price tag even more.

“They are going to be limited. With fuel having gone up, those airline tickets have gone up as well,” Bert said.

Being flexible with your holiday planning cold be key to saving money. You may want to play around with different departure and return dates to get the best deals. And as always, experts like Bert advise planning for additional inconveniences this year.

