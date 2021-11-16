Colder, north winds arrive midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will be through Kansas by daybreak Wednesday and it will be a reality check for much of the Plains. Afternoon temperatures will fall 20-30 degrees compared to how the week started out. All of Kansas will have a strong north wind to accompany the big temperature drop.

It will already be windy at the start of the day Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. During the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will only reach the 40s and low 50s, but it will for sure feel colder with the north winds.

A hard freeze is likely Thursday morning with lows in the 20s. It will be a sunny afternoon with temperatures near 50. It should turn off a bit milder heading into the weekend with temperatures climbing to near 60.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Wind: N/NW 5-10. LOw: 26.

Thu: High: 50 Sunny.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 30 Partly cloudy; windy afternoon.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 38 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 37 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 29 Sunny and cool.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 31 Mostly sunny; windy.

