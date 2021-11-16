Deadly accident near Wichita St. highlights growing safety concern in city

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A deadly incident involving a pedestrian Tuesday night near Wichita State University is one of more than 120 accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists this year in Wichita. That’s according to Bike Walk Wichita, which tracks Wichita police data on these crashes.

Tuesday night, Wichita police said a 71-year-old man in a wheelchair died from his injuries after a car hit him as he attempted to cross the street at Hillside. Police said a 27-year-old driver didn’t see the victim in the crosswalk and the crosswalk signals on the street weren’t activated.

The Wichita Police Department said this shows the importance for drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings when on the road. Bike Walk Wichita is one local group working to reverse a growing, disturbing trend.

“Just in the first three months of 2021, we had more pedestrians killed in Wichita than all of 2020,” said Bike Walk Wichita Communications Director April Lemon.

The situation in Wichita with more people being hurt and killed walking or biking on city streets this year mirrors a trend nationwide over the last few years.

“The frequency of stories like the tragic event that happened [Tuesday] seems to be increasing,” Lemon said.

Bike Walk Wichita has been collecting Wichita police data for the last three years. This year, that data shows more than 120 instances in which a vehicle hit either a pedestrian or a bicyclist.

‘We really want to find solutions to this problem and quit the growing trend of the increased frequency of these events happening,” Lemon said.

Bike Walk Wichita is advocating for steps to make streets safer for everyone using them, not just drivers, but people out riding their bikes or walking. Lemon say prevention is key, which means getting drivers to slow down and being aware of those using sidewalks and bike lanes.

“Cut the distractions. When you are driving, pay attention to the roadway,” Lemon said. “Don’t look at your phone, don’t look at your devices. Really pay attention to what’s going on in your surroundings, not just the road in front of you.”

Bike Walk Wichita’s efforts seek for the city to better design roads as it sees more people walking, biking and using scooters. A recent example was the redesign of a portion of North Broadway from a four-lane to a three-lane road.

“Broadway is one of the deadliest roads in Wichita,” Lemon said. “We know from our research and advocacy here at Bike Walk Wichita that those types of changes really do make a difference.”

Lemon said the work isn’t just to decrease numbers. It’s about saving lives.

“Nobody should leave their house and go for a walk or a bike ride and not return home,” Lemon said.

Sunday, Nov. 21, marks World Day of Remembrance to recognize road-traffic victims. Bike Walk Wichita will hold an event starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2202 E Douglas Ave. The event will include a walk and bike ride to some downtown Wichita intersections where pedestrians have been injured or killed this year. At these spots, participants on Sunday will hold moments of silence.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.