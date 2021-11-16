Advertisement

Dexter man, 47, killed in one-car crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 47-year-old rural Dexter resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.

Cowley County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the Arkansas City Fire and EMS responded to the 17000 block of Grouse Creek just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. They found Tracey Johns dead at the scene.

Johns was driving a white Ford F-250 northbound on Grouse Creek Road when the vehicle’s tires went off the roadway. The vehicle struck a sign and then rolled, coming to rest on the vehicle’s top. Johns was ejected from the truck, and the truck landed on his lower body. No one else was in the truck.

