Dexter man, 47, killed in one-car crash

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 47-year-old rural Dexter resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.

Cowley County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the Arkansas City Fire and EMS responded to the 17000 block of Grouse Creek just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. They found Tracey Johns dead at the scene.

Johns was driving a white Ford F-250 northbound on Grouse Creek Road when the vehicle’s tires went off the roadway. The vehicle struck a sign and then rolled, coming to rest on the vehicle’s top. Johns was ejected from the truck, and the truck landed on his lower body. No one else was in the truck.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.