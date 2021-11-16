Advertisement

Fifth grade class gets $1,200 to fill Blessing Box outside their school

A crowd of fifth grade students painting the Blessing Box red.
Fifth grade students at Harry Street Elementary install Blessing Box to help people in need.(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They wanted to make a difference in their community, so they installed a Paxton’s Blessing Box outside Harry Street Elementary to fill with food and other items for people in need.

The students in Ms. Jamison’s fifth grade class painted and assembled the Blessing Box outside the front door of the school.

“They could go to the Blessing Box and then take stuff – whatever they need – for their children or their family,” fifth grader Gunner Suter said.

Harry Street Support Counselor Tasha Schrant helped with the project.

“Working with these students has been really inspiring. It’s been very humbling because they’re very open,” Schrant said.

Even some children in Ms. Jamison’s class told Eyewitness News This Morning anchor Natalie Davis that their families used to struggle to make ends meet.

“It’s a real thing to deal with,” Diana Cardona said.

“We didn’t have much money,” Alline Ortez said.

The students told us they were happy to make a difference.

“You don’t need a lot to give, you know? You just need to have that heart,” Schrant said.

But it sure helps. KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a $1,200 Helping Hand to help the students fill the Blessing Box.

The class took the money on a field trip down the street to the grocery store to buy food, toilet paper, and other necessities.

“It’s important to fill it up every day because it’s going to be gone at the end of the day, fifth grader Isla Curbelo said. “A lot of people need help.”

And when that happens, the kids in Ms. Jamison’s class will be there to restock.

