Former president Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project for students at Colby High School showed the power behind long-distance communication the old-fashioned way. Throughout the school year, students in Yancey Walker’s class have been writing handwritten notes to former teachers, people who have influenced them and even celebrities.

This week, a surprise response put a spotlight on the project. Colby Public Schools on Tuesday shared a response to a student’s handwritten letter from former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The positive-in-tone response encourages and challenges the student.

“Thank you for your wonderful letter. We are inspired by our kind words and heartened by your support,” Trump’s return letter began.

“Our Nation’s bright future relies upon your leadership, commitment and character. Do your best each day, enjoy learning, and never give up. Always remember you have family, friends, teachers and coaches who care about you, and will help you reach your full potential. May God bless you and your family.”

President Trump and the first lady sign off by saying, “With very best wishes,” with their signatures below.

Colby Public Schools said the inspiration for having students send handwritten letters began with Walker, now an English and Journalism teacher and head girls basketball coach at Colby High School, watching his mother and her love for handwriting daily.

“Then, as a college basketball coach, he realized the influence a handwritten note could have on recruitment,” the district said.

Walker and the district said “the lost, but still relevant art” of handwritten letter-writing is a habit that could benefit students in the future.

