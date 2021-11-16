Garden City police respond to report of threat at elementary school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department reported responding to a possible criminal threat Monday morning, Nov. 15, at Edith Scheuerman Elementary School. Officers learned an unknown user created a social media account that contained suspected threats against students from the school.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that there was no threat to the students or the school, and the incident occurred off school property,” the GCPD said in a news release detailing its response to the crime.

The GCPD said it and USD 457 (Garden City Public Schools) encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media account(s).

“We encourage you to remind your child to immediately report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators/staff and/or the Garden City Police Department,” the department said.

