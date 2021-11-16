Advertisement

Garden City police respond to report of threat at elementary school

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department reported responding to a possible criminal threat Monday morning, Nov. 15, at Edith Scheuerman Elementary School. Officers learned an unknown user created a social media account that contained suspected threats against students from the school.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that there was no threat to the students or the school, and the incident occurred off school property,” the GCPD said in a news release detailing its response to the crime.

The GCPD said it and USD 457 (Garden City Public Schools) encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media account(s).

“We encourage you to remind your child to immediately report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators/staff and/or the Garden City Police Department,” the department said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Police in Aurora, Colorado, said five teens were shot Monday afternoon in a park near a local...
6 teens shot, injured near Colorado high school
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Fire crews at a house fire in the 1800 block of N. Payne in Wichita.
Fire damages two homes in N. Wichita

Latest News

People dropping off their recycling at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
National Recycling Day: How Kansans can continue the effort
Corporate Caterers of Wichita
Boost in demand comes with challenges for catering businesses
EPA on recycling
National Recycling Day
Catering after COVID
Catering after COVID