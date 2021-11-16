Advertisement

Hutchinson PD seeking artists for building murals

Hutchinson Police
Hutchinson Police(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department is seeking artists to paint murals in the lobby of the city’s Law Enforcement Center. The art will cover a large portion of the front lobby.

In a release, the department said all artists are welcome but those from Reno County are preferred. There are a few guidelines, but artists are encouraged to express their creativity.

Interested artists can contact Lieutenant Dayton Gates at 620-694-2825 or dayton.gates@renolec.com by Dec. 31. The winning artist will be chosen in the beginning of January with a target completion date of spring 2022, when the LEC remodel is complete.

