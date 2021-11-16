KU’s Jared Casey cashing in on recent success

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Plainville native Jared Casey shook the sports world Saturday night when he caught a game-winning pass leading the Jayhawks to a historic win over Texas. Now, you’ll be seeing more of him on your TV screen and it won’t just be on the football field.

The Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell reports Casey signed a NIL or name, image and likeness deal with Applebee’s.

He was shooting television ads on Tuesday for the restaurant that will soon run in Kansas.

