Advertisement

KU’s Jared Casey cashing in on recent success

Kansas fullback Jared Casey, left, catches a 2-point conversion past Texas defensive back...
Kansas fullback Jared Casey, left, catches a 2-point conversion past Texas defensive back Brenden Schooler, right, to defeat Texas 57-56 in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Plainville native Jared Casey shook the sports world Saturday night when he caught a game-winning pass leading the Jayhawks to a historic win over Texas. Now, you’ll be seeing more of him on your TV screen and it won’t just be on the football field.

The Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell reports Casey signed a NIL or name, image and likeness deal with Applebee’s.

He was shooting television ads on Tuesday for the restaurant that will soon run in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Aurora, Colorado, said five teens were shot Monday afternoon in a park near a local...
6 teens shot, injured near Colorado high school
Sarah Colling, killed in a Nov. 9 crash in Harvey County, had an impact on many in her town and...
Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard
Wichita police respond to a deadly crash Monday night, Nov. 15, at 21st and Hillside in NE...
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in NE Wichita
Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Wichita State beat Denver Monday night.
Colbert’s Double-Double Powers Wichita State Past Denver
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) motions during the first half of an NFL...
Mahomes’ 5 TD passes lead Chiefs past Raiders 41-14
K-State tops West Virginia
Cats Use All Three Phases In 34-17 Win Over West Virginia
Council Wichita State
Council leads Shockers over South Alabama