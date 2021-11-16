Man hit by vehicle crossing street near Wichita State University, dies from injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a man crossing the street in a wheelchair at 21st Street North and Hillside, near Wichita State University. Wichita police said the crash happened a little before 8 p.m. Monday night, Nov. 15. Police said a Chevy Cruise, traveling north on Hillside, hit the man crossing the street.

As part of the early investigation, police said they were working to determine if the man was in the crosswalk when the vehicle hit him and if the crosswalk was activated. Police provided an approximate age range in the late 60s for the man who died, but did not provide further information as family hadn’t been notified, as of the media briefing given a little more than an hour after the crash happened.

One person is dead following a crash reported about 8 p.m. Monday at 21st and Hillside, near Wichita State University.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the death and Wichita police remain on scene as the investigation into what led up to the crash continues. Stick with us for updates as we’re able to confirm further information.

