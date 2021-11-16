Advertisement

More record warmth possible today

Temperatures trending downward.
Temperatures trending downward.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another unseasonably warm afternoon as temperatures soar into the middle to upper 70s. We will need to warm into the 80s today in Wichita to break a record (84, 2016), however a high of 75 is almost 20 degrees above average.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas tonight into Wednesday morning ending our warm spell. Temperatures will tumble into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday, however no rain or snow is expected with the front.

Expect a strong and gusty south wind today between 15-25 mph to get much stronger behind the cold front tomorrow. The wind on Wednesday will be from the north between 20-30 mph with occasional gusts to 40.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and blustery. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: More clouds than sun, windy, and much colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 53.

Thu: Low: 28. High: 51. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 29. High: 55. Mostly sunny, becoming windy.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 63. Partly cloudy, breezy, milder.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 57. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: Low: 30. High: 51. Sunny and cooler.

