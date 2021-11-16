One hundred to become US citizens in Friday ceremony at WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the US District Court of Kansas will welcome 100 new US citizens Friday at Wichita State University. Magistrate Judge Gwynne Birzer will preside, and a clerk of the court will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

The citizenship candidates, taking the Oath just in time to observe their first Thanksgiving as new US citizens, originate from 33 countries: Australia, Barbados, Burma, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Palestine, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Ukraine and Vietnam.

The citizenship candidates live in Andover, Colwich, Derby, Dodge City, Fowler, Garden City, Hays, Hugoton, Hutchinson, Liberal, Lyons, McPherson, Newton, Parsons, Rose Hill, Salina, Sublette, Tribune, Valley Center and Wichita.

North High School color guard will open the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.