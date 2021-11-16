Advertisement

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Liberal woman

Ida Knight, 66, of Liberal
Ida Knight, 66, of Liberal(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Liberal woman. The whereabouts of Ida Knight, 66, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Knight was last seen between 1 and 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Cottonwood Apartments on Millwood Circle, in Liberal. She was last seen wearing a white night gown and a dark-colored jacket. Knight may have had assistance leaving the area.

Knight is a 66-year-old white female, around 6 ft. tall, and weighing approximately 155 lbs. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. Knight typically uses a wheelchair, but is capable of walking short distances. She has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you see Ida Knight, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact 911, or the Liberal Police Department at (620) 626-0150.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Aurora, Colorado, said five teens were shot Monday afternoon in a park near a local...
6 teens shot, injured near Colorado high school
Sarah Colling, killed in a Nov. 9 crash in Harvey County, had an impact on many in her town and...
Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard
Goddard Mayor arrested for DUI Saturday.
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Wichita police respond to a deadly crash Monday night, Nov. 15, at 21st and Hillside in NE...
Man hit by vehicle crossing street near Wichita State University, dies from injuries

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
WATCH LIVE: Wichita police hold briefing to discuss deadly accident, homicide arrest
Helping Hand
Fifth grade class gets $1,200 to fill Blessing Box outside their school
Kansas interstate
Busier holiday travel comes with higher costs, less availability
Holiday shopping challenges
Supply chain issues present online shopping challenges