Supply chain issues present online shopping challenges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the holiday season in full swing, many are making lists early to try and land hot-button items. Big box retailers say they aren’t sure what in-store supply will look like for certain items, but that concern is transitioning to online shopping, too.

“This year is going to be a weird holiday season when it comes to shopping. So, it is advisable not to delay said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau. A lot of these retail stores aren’t sure if they are going to get additional inventory.”

While it is better to shop online earlier, Groene warns people to shop smart, too. Seeing popular items like video game consoles in high demand, they are also more difficult to come by from trusted retailers. This makes it easier for scammers to act.

“It creates the opportunity for scammers to create fictitious websites, putting the hottest deals out there, trying to lure you in so they can get your credit card information, and then they will leave you with nothing,” Groene said.

She said another issue in getting popular items from trusted retailers online is access and how others are keeping you from them.

“Scammers use bots to buy hot, desirable items and they they will make fake websites to try and sell you those items,” Groene said.

Internet bots make it more difficult for consumers to land wanted items online without paying more in resale markets.

Carlos runs YTNext Gen Gaming with which his Twitter profile lists more than 150,000 followers. HIs aim is to help more people get their hands on sought-after product, like game consoles and electronics. He said bots have been a growing problem that leaves customers behind.

“Say Walmart wants to release a TV early for Black Friday, it could be a problem that bots take up 75 percent of the stock, while it leaves 25 percent to the rest of us.”

He said it’s an issue that only the retailers can fix, before it spreads to other industries and products.

“Walmart will still get that money, but seeing one person take 75 percent of the stock is a problem that shouldn’t be happening with anything, period,” Carlos said. “We have to push places like Target and Amazon to care about getting the product to consumers and not bots.”

