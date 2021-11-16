Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Wichita police hold briefing to discuss deadly accident, homicide arrest

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department will give an update on a crash at 21st & Hillside that resulted in one man’s death. Police said the man was in a wheelchair when he was struck by a car at the intersection. His name has yet to be released.

Police said they will also be giving an update on a criminal homicide arrest.

You can watch a live update from Wichita City Hall at 11 a.m. on the KWCH 12 app.

