WATCH LIVE: Wichita police hold briefing to discuss deadly accident, homicide arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department will give an update on a crash at 21st & Hillside that resulted in one man’s death. Police said the man was in a wheelchair when he was struck by a car at the intersection. His name has yet to be released.

Police said they will also be giving an update on a criminal homicide arrest.

You can watch a live update from Wichita City Hall at 11 a.m. on the KWCH 12 app.

