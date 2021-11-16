Advertisement

Where’s Shane? WSU Tech

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re out at WSU Tech getting a look at a cool project WSU Tech’s Alternative Fuel Maintenance & Advanced Electronics put together. It’s a car from scratch!

We’ll find out how they did it and maybe even get a test drive before the morning’s done! You can find more information on WSU Tech and its programs at www.wsutech.edu.

