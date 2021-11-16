Wichita recreation center dedicated in honor of former mayor Carl Brewer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita held a special ceremony on Tuesday to dedicate the Carl G. Brewer Community Center at McAdams Park.

Wichita City Council members approved the renaming of the McAdams Recreation Center after the late mayor in September. Brewer was Wichita’s first Black mayor elected to the position, and the second African American to hold the title. He was elected in 2007 and re-elected in 2011.

District 1 Councilmember Brandon Johnson, who has led the effort in renaming the recreation center, said he has been working with a local bank to secure a no-interest loan for the redesign of the center which was built in 1958.

“It’s served so many in our community that it’s time we reinvest in it. We’ve been talking about that for years now,” said Johnson.

Brewer’s son, Carlo, was also at the rededication. He said underserved communities were always a big concern for his dad, who died in 2020.

“I just hope that this facility can provide services and activities for all of Wichita for everyone to enjoy. And, I know that my dad would take this as an honor. And, I truly appreciate it,” said Carlo Brewer, the late mayor’s son.

Johnson said the Brewer family has been invited to participate in the planning process to renovate the community center.

