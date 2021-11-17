Ark City schools extend Fall Break due to rise in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At a special meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 16, the Arkansas City Public Schools Board of Education voted to start its break for Thanksgiving early due to increased cases of COVID-19 throughout the district. The board voted to turn Friday, Nov. 19 and next Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 23 into wellness days.

“The decision to extend the district’s Fall Break was made in an effort to provide a mental health break for students and staff while also addressing the increase in COVID cases throughout the district,” the district explained on its Facebook page.

As of Tuesday night, the Ark City school district has nearly 90 active COVID-19 cases and more than 400 students and staff in quarantine. The elevated numbers forced two elementary schools into remote learning this week.

The district said Friday, next Monday and next Tuesday will be paid days of for all administrators, faculty and staff members expect for those working at the district office.

Schools are expected to resume Monday, Nov. 29.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of our staff and families as we navigate the rise in COVID cases within our schools. It is our hope that taking this additional time away will help ensure we return with lower COVID numbers, refreshed, and ready to learn in-person come Monday, November 29, 2021,” the district said.

