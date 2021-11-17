Advertisement

Building You: Restaurants continue hiring ahead of holidays

By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Restaurants continue to hire staff members to join their teams ahead of the holidays.

“Staffing (challenge) is universal. But, I try to tell everybody that we had a staffing problem in March of 2019, so this isn’t new. We were running ads every single month, the entire year of 2019 looking for staff,” said Ben Arnold, owner and operator of AVI Seabar & Chophouse and Corporate Caterers of Wichita.

Arnold employs up to 70 people between the restaurant and catering business.

“I’m doing everything. From usually 4 to 5 o’clock in the morning to getting prep crews set up. I’m delivering caterings. I’m cooking on the line at the restaurant every single day,” said Arnold.

Corporate Caterers of Wichita is hiring for banquet servers, which pay $10 to $15 an hour, and delivery drivers, which pay $12 to $15 per hour. You must have a clean driving record, minimum of 21-years-old, and able to lift more than 50 pounds, as deliveries may include heavy equipment

AVI is hiring for a front of house manager, which will pay a yearly salary, plus benefits. They are also hiring for bartenders, wait staff, bussers, hosts, and kitchen staff.

To apply, text 3638 to 31063 to get an application link. You can also apply in person at 135 North Waco.

Related story:

Boost in demand comes with challenges for catering businesses

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Wichita police arrested 28-year-old Charles Burnham on Tuesday after they said he shot his...
Wichita man arrested, accused of shooting roommate who shot himself
Sarah Colling, killed in a Nov. 9 crash in Harvey County, had an impact on many in her town and...
Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard
Wichita police respond to a deadly crash Monday night, Nov. 15, at 21st and Hillside in NE...
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in NE Wichita

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors encourage booster shots as holidays, winter months approach
Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday,...
Shocker star’s selfless postgame service inspires staff, fans, fellow students
Jared Casey
KU's Jared Casey makes ESPN after hero catch
COVID 19 vaccine
Gov. Laura Kelly announces COVID-19 boosters available for all eligible adults