Building You: Restaurants continue hiring ahead of holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Restaurants continue to hire staff members to join their teams ahead of the holidays.

“Staffing (challenge) is universal. But, I try to tell everybody that we had a staffing problem in March of 2019, so this isn’t new. We were running ads every single month, the entire year of 2019 looking for staff,” said Ben Arnold, owner and operator of AVI Seabar & Chophouse and Corporate Caterers of Wichita.

Arnold employs up to 70 people between the restaurant and catering business.

“I’m doing everything. From usually 4 to 5 o’clock in the morning to getting prep crews set up. I’m delivering caterings. I’m cooking on the line at the restaurant every single day,” said Arnold.

Corporate Caterers of Wichita is hiring for banquet servers, which pay $10 to $15 an hour, and delivery drivers, which pay $12 to $15 per hour. You must have a clean driving record, minimum of 21-years-old, and able to lift more than 50 pounds, as deliveries may include heavy equipment

AVI is hiring for a front of house manager, which will pay a yearly salary, plus benefits. They are also hiring for bartenders, wait staff, bussers, hosts, and kitchen staff.

To apply, text 3638 to 31063 to get an application link. You can also apply in person at 135 North Waco.

