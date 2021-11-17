Chilly, but less wind Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another hard freeze is likely for the area Thursday morning with clear skies and calmer conditions for the area. Much of the state will have low temperatures down into the teens and 20s.

Thursday afternoon will be sunny with winds turning to the south, but they should remain under 20 mph for much of the state.

It will warm up a bit Friday with south winds increasing for central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures return to the 50s, with some 60s possible in western Kansas.

The weekend weather looks fairly uneventful, but Saturday will be the warmer of the two days. A cold front will move through Saturday night, leading to slightly cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny but chilly. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 30.

Fri: High: 56 Partly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 38 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 40 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 33 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 41 Increasing clouds.

