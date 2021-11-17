Confusion over COVID-19 boosters may keep some from getting the shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The green light for any fully vaccinated person to get a booster shot could mean even more people making appointments in the coming weeks. It may also get rid of some of the confusion around who is eligible.

While doctors say two doses of Pfizer and Moderna continue to offer strong protection against severe cases of COVID-19, researchers say boosters could improve those odds even more. They say it’s not just about how many people have immunity, it’s also about how much immunity they have.

Ernestine Limon got her booster shot Tuesday.

“I’m a senior citizen and I’ve had both of my COVID-19 shots,” said Limon.

Doctor Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System says the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to be effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 in most patients, but others could use another dose.

“Those groups, especially over 65, do have less immunity protection against hospitalization and severe disease, but for everybody else it still looks pretty good,” said Dr. Hawkinson.

But confusion over who can get the shot may be keeping some from making an appointment. According to the CDC, only 15 percent of fully vaccinated people have gotten a booster.

Limon says that’s why she’s been paying extra close attention, so she’d be ready to get hers at the right time.

“I think it’s good to be more protected,” Limon said.

In Sedgwick County, booster shots are only available to those who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months, have an underlying condition or are at high risk because of work or their living situation. They’re also available to anyone who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson after only six months.

Third doses are available for people who are severely immunocompromised. That third is different than a booster. It is meant for those with a compromised immune system to have the same immunity levels as a healthy person after only two doses.

