WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters make quick work of a house fire in north Wichita early Wednesday.

Crews were called to the home near Bluff and Vesta, that’s near 13th and Oliver, around 3:00 this morning.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Fire investigators are looking for a cause.

