Advertisement

Disney Cruise Line to require guests 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami on...
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Most children will soon need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

The company announced on its website that it will require all guests age 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against the virus beginning Jan. 13.

Guests under the age of 5 must have a negative COVID-19 test result taken between three days and 24 hours before the sail date. Disney will accept a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or a lab-based PCR test, but it won’t accept rapid antigen tests.

Children ages 5-11 can still board a ship before Jan. 13 with proof of a negative test.

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority,” the company said. “Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board.”

Disney said the policies go in line with CDC guidance. Guests will have to upload proof of vaccination to a website to confirm their status.

The cruise line has also reduced guest capacity, installed physical barriers and required masks for everyone ages 2 and up.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Wichita police arrested 28-year-old Charles Burnham on Tuesday after they said he shot his...
Wichita man arrested, accused of shooting roommate who shot himself
Sarah Colling, killed in a Nov. 9 crash in Harvey County, had an impact on many in her town and...
Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard
Wichita police respond to a deadly crash Monday night, Nov. 15, at 21st and Hillside in NE...
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in NE Wichita

Latest News

President Joe Biden took his sales pitch to New Hampshire after signing the bipartisan...
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23,...
Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in ‘Rust’ shooting
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies: ‘He had my gun. He struck me’
FILE - A person uses an iPhone on Oct. 8, 2019 in New York. Apple is letting some iPhone users...
Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs