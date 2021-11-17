Advertisement

Garden City police investigate possible school threat

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Garden City, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department said it investigated a possible threat made against students at Kenneth Henderson Middle School.

On November 16, 2021, around 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1706 E. Mary Street (YMCA Dome) regarding students talking about a possible school threat the following day. They learned that there was a physical altercation between two students earlier in the school day. Following the incident, rumors circulated that one of the students involved in the altercation was going to harm other students. After further investigation, it was revealed there was no threat to the school or students.

The Garden City Police Department and Garden City Public Schools both encourage parents to remind their children to immediately report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators/staff and/or the Garden City Police Department.

