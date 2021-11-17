Advertisement

‘This is the right decision’: Kansas governor agrees with OSHA not enforcing vaccine mandates

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is giving her approval of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) decision not to enforce the federal vaccine mandate on private businesses - for now.

“This is the right decision by OSHA,” said Gov. Kelly in a tweet. “As I’ve said before, states have been leading the fight against COVID-19 – it’s too late to impose a federal standard, which is why I opposed the Biden Administration’s mandate for private businesses.”

OSHA said its decision follows a stay that was issued by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. The court ordered that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the mandate “until further court order.”

Mandates on federal contractors and healthcare workers are still in place.

