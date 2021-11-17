Advertisement

Kansas governor approves COVID booster shots for all adults

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday signed legislation that continues support for engineering programs...
Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday signed legislation that continues support for engineering programs at three state universities during a ceremony at the Bartlett & West engineering firm at 1200 S.W. Executive Drive in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have announced that all fully vaccinated Kansans over the age of 18 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and the best way to keep our communities protected from this virus,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Expanding access to booster shots will help us put an end to this deadly pandemic. Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated.”

All Kansans who meet the below criteria are now eligible and encouraged to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

  • The patient is at least 18 years old and has met the 6-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or it has been at least 2 months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
  • The patient’s assessment of risk exposure may include, but is not limited to, those who work with the public or live with someone who works with the public, live or work with someone at high risk of severe impact of COVID, live in geographic areas that have been heavily impacted by COVID, reside in high transmission areas, live in congregate setting, experience social inequity or other risk conditions as assessed by the individual. Currently, there is a high risk of community transmission in all Kansas counties. Vaccine providers should allow patients to self-determine their risk of exposure.

“As we move into the winter months, Kansans will increasingly be indoors, putting themselves at greater risk of contracting the virus,” said Secretary Lee Norman, M.D., Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Allowing Kansans to self-determine their risk of exposure to COVID-19 ensures that every tool is available to protect themselves and reduce the possibility of a winter COVID-19 surge.”

All three of the COVID-19 vaccines have been approved or authorized in the United States. To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic visit Vaccines.gov.

