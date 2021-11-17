Advertisement

KHP: 5-year-old boy dies after truck hits him in front of Liberal elementary school

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - A five-year-old boy died Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in front of Prairie View Elementary School in Liberal.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 was northbound on Warren Street. As the truck was making a left-hand turn onto Hickory Avenue, it struck Nathaniel Garro Rivera while he was in the crosswalk.

Nathaniel was a kindergartner at Prairie View Elementary School. Liberal Public Schools said the district is “overcome with grief at this devastating accident.” Grief counselors are at Prairie View to assist students as they deal with their thoughts and feelings associated with the loss.

