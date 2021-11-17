Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Jan. 6 riot

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a prison term of longer than four years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Department of Justice is asking for the longest sentence yet for a defendant charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors are asking for Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” to be sentenced to a prison term of more than four years, followed by three years on supervised release.

Chansley, who has been in jail for nearly 10 months, is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Pictures of Chansley went viral after the Jan. 6 attack. He appeared shirtless, wearing face paint and a horned, furry headdress while he led others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn.

Prosecutors said in a sentencing request that they hope to use Chansley’s sentence as an example to deter future attacks on the government.

Chansley has agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution and is asking the court to sentence him to time served, so he would be released from jail immediately.

Prosecutors said Chansley showed little remorse after the Jan. 6 attack.

In September he pleaded to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 vote.

