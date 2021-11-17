Advertisement

Semitruck crushes car, driver survives with minor injuries

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) – The driver of a car flattened by a semitruck on a bridge in Washington state Tuesday afternoon managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to troopers.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Oliphant said in a Tweet. “In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)

All lanes of the bridge were closed while crews worked to get the semitruck off the car.

Oliphant said traffic was causing the bridge to move, making the semitruck unstable. Eventually, a tow was able to lift the front end of the semi and lanes were re-opened to traffic.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Nissan Altimas have an overall 5-star safety rating on models made after 2012.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Wichita police arrested 28-year-old Charles Burnham on Tuesday after they said he shot his...
Wichita man arrested, accused of shooting roommate who shot himself
Sarah Colling, killed in a Nov. 9 crash in Harvey County, had an impact on many in her town and...
Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard
Wichita police respond to a deadly crash Monday night, Nov. 15, at 21st and Hillside in NE...
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in NE Wichita

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors return for Day 2 of deliberations
Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday signed legislation that continues support for engineering programs...
Kansas governor approves COVID booster shots for all adults
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 1st 2 weeks
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.