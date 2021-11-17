Advertisement

Udeze leads Wichita State over Tarleton State 65-51

Shocker junior Morris Udeze
Shocker junior Morris Udeze(WSU Athletics)
By Associated Press and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Morris Udeze had 15 points as Wichita State beat Tarleton State 65-51 Tuesday night at Koch Arena. Dexter Dennis had 13 points for Wichita State (3-0). Ricky Council IV added 12 points. Montre Gipson had 16 points for the Texans (0-3).

The Shockers played without sophomore guard Tyson Etienne who sat out due to illness. Without Etienne, Wichita State struggled to get going offensively, but clamped down on the Texans enough to hold a seven-point halftime lead, 29-22. In the second half, Tarleton State hung around, keeping he deficit within seven inside of six minutes to play. An 11-2 run spanning about four minutes extended that seven-point edge to 16 with a little more than a minute left, putting the game away.

Wichita State next hits the road for the 2021 Roman Main Event Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Shockers play Arizona Friday. The field also includes UNLV and Michigan, currently ranked No. 4 in the nation. Wichita State then hits the road for a pair of road games at Missouri on Nov. 26 and at Oklahoma State on Dec. 1 before returning to Wichita to face Kansas State Dec. 5 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Shockers return to Koch Arena Dec. 11 against Norfolk State.

